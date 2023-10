October 10, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Reports suggesting that Nobel-winning economist Amartya Sen has passed away are not true, the Pratichi Trust set up by Prof. Sen has confirmed to The Hindu.

Several reports had said that Prof. Sen has passed away based on a post on X that claimed to be that of this year’s Economics Nobel winner Claudia Goldin.

This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti. — Claudia Goldin (@profCGoldin) October 10, 2023

However, the account mentioned by the Nobel Committe in its announcement a few days ago was different.