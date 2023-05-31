HamberMenu
Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong, probe underway: Delhi Police

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday

May 31, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Haridwar: Protesting wrestlers sit at Har ki Pauri, in Haridwar district, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Haridwar: Protesting wrestlers sit at Har ki Pauri, in Haridwar district, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The investigation into the sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are "wrong", officials said on May 31.

Also Read | Wrestlers’ protest | Naresh Tikait announces mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on June 1

The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the Ex-President of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court.

Also Read | UWW condemns wrestlers’ detention, threatens suspension of WFI

"It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it tweeted.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building following its inauguration.

They were detained before being released later.

