Reports about cancellation of all regular trains till Sept. 30 incorrect: Railway

NEW DELHI

10 August 2020 21:07 IST

The Board had earlier suspended the operations up to August 12.

The Railway Ministry on Monday said the reports about cancellation of all regular trains till September 30 were incorrect.

“Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways,” tweeted the Ministry, clarifying that special mail express trains would continue to operate.

