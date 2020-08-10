National

Reports about cancellation of all regular trains till Sept. 30 incorrect: Railway

The Railway Ministry on Monday said the reports about cancellation of all regular trains till September 30 were incorrect.

 

“Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways,” tweeted the Ministry, clarifying that special mail express trains would continue to operate.

An article carried earlier in this page had stated that the cancellation of train operations had been extended. The Railways has clarified that it has not.
