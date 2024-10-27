GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Report flags abuse of economic charges to silence media

The WAN-IFRA report documents eight cases of media under attack for their independent journalism, including that of NewsClick from India

Updated - October 27, 2024 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Significantly, the report notes that governments find financial crimes rather effective “in silencing media and journalists as they do not require the need for a link to content produced and are not subject to the same international scrutiny as laws explicitly targeting media.” Image for representation.

Significantly, the report notes that governments find financial crimes rather effective “in silencing media and journalists as they do not require the need for a link to content produced and are not subject to the same international scrutiny as laws explicitly targeting media.” Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new report from the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) flags the growing trend of governments resorting to false charges of financial crimes to silence the press. The report, titled ‘Misuse of economic charges to silence, threaten and attack the press: Review of case studies’ documents eight different cases of media under attack for their independent journalism, including that of NewsClick from India.

The economic charges most frequently misused by regimes seeking to silence independent media and journalists were money laundering, tax evasion, blackmail, terrorism financing, fraud, and illegally receiving foreign funds.

Highlighting the impact of trumped up economic charges, the report identifies five main trends. Firstly, it notes that the “threat of imprisonment that those economic charges pose has a strong chilling effect in the media community”. Second, since “financial charges correspond to criminal law, many prosecutions result in lengthy pre-trial detention, prison terms and hefty fines” and the consequences include “financial loss/ruin and closure of the media outlet’s operations.”

Freezing of assets

Another trend, the report notes, is that during the investigation and trial, journalists and media outlets are often “denied access to bank accounts and have their assets frozen, hampering their finances.” Further, legal defence against such charges are costly and require “access to tax and criminal lawyers, accounting experts, and other legal expertise to which journalists and media outlets do not have easy access.” In cases where they do manage to access such expertise, “lawyers defending such cases are increasingly attacked.” Lastly, the report observes that the narratives put out around such charges aim to “label journalists as criminals, erode public support, and attack the journalist’s or media outlet’s reputation.”

These dynamics were evident in the case of the online news outlet NewsClick, whose offices and staff were raided in 2021 and 2023. Its founder Prabir Puryakastha and head of human resources Amit Chakravarty were arrested as part of an investigation into suspected foreign funding of the news portal. Observing that “the charges are linked to the outlet’s critical coverage of India’s ruling political party,” the report calls it a “worrying example of where broad anti-terrorism laws are applied to silence critical media outlets” and states that “it illustrates efforts to cut the few revenue streams for independent media in a country where all major outlets are aligned with the ruling party, the BJP.”

The report details how “the almost endless investigation process under the PMLA [Prevention of Money Laundering Act] allowed authorities to search and seize NewsClick’s property and accounts” and “staff at NewsClick were detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), also known as India’s ‘anti-terror’ law.” Both PMLA and the amendments to the UAPA in 2009 were “brought in under the auspices of the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). But the “misuse of these laws against NewsClick is indicative of the abuse of anti-terror laws for political purposes,” notes the report.

Significantly, the report notes that governments find financial crimes rather effective “in silencing media and journalists as they do not require the need for a link to content produced and are not subject to the same international scrutiny as laws explicitly targeting media.”

The other case studies documented in the report include those of Abzas Media from Azerbaijan, El Faro from El Salvador, Erick Kabendera from Tanzania, Jimmy Lai from Hong Kong, Jose Ruben Zamora from Guatemala, Maria Ressa and Rappler from Philippines, and Nika Gvaramia from Georgia.

The WAN-IFRA report was produced in collaboration with Inter American Press Association (IAPA), a non-profit dedicated to promoting press freedom in the Americas, and with the support of UNESCO.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Related Topics

media / freedom of the press

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.