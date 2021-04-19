Report difficulties people are facing to government, Om Birla tells lawmakers

New Delhi

19 April 2021 20:28 IST

Control rooms in legislatures, Lok Sabha to act as feedback mechanism, says Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday suggested a feedback mechanism to deal with the lapses in the pandemic management, by setting up control rooms at State legislatures and Parliament levels where the lawmakers can report the difficulties that the people are facing to the government.

Mr. Birla, also Chairman of the All India Presiding Officers Conference, had a meeting of the presiding officers of the legislative bodies and other leaders on the situation and the role that the people’s representatives can play.

The representatives, Mr. Birla noted, are the bridge between the government and the people. They primarily have to spread awareness that “self-caution” is the biggest tool in this battle against the virus.

The presiding officers should set up control rooms to listen in and help the MLAs coordinating the relief measures. “We too will be setting up a control room in the Lok Sabha. If there is any issue related to the Central government, it may be forwarded to the Lok Sabha Control Room. With this, a joint platform will be evolved which will prove effective in curbing this menace. This will help in channelising the relevant information and difficulties of the public to the government,” he said.

Mr. Birla also said more than 12 crore people have been vaccinated so far to prevent the infection. He said this programme needs to be intensified and the people’s representatives need to pitch in to help the local administration.

The meeting was attended by the Presiding Officers and other leaders of 34 Assemblies and Councils.