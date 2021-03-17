Reply to Disha Ravi’s plea in 2 weeks, HC to Centre, police

Documents are being leaked: activist

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted one last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi police to submit their response to climate activist Disha Ravi’s plea to restrain the police from leaking case documents relating to the FIR lodged against her in the “toolkit” case.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked them to file their counter affidavits within two weeks and posted the case for further hearing on May 18.

The 22-year-old activist has stated that she is “severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the Respondent No. 1 (Special Cell, Delhi Police) and several media houses... on the basis of leaked investigative matter”.

Last month, the High Court had ordered the Delhi police to ensure that there is no leakage of any documents relating to its investigation. “Recent coverage by the media definitely shows that there is sensationalism and prejudicial journalism, which has been undertaken by the media houses,” Justice Singh had remarked.

Charge denied

Delhi police have, however, stated that they were not responsible for leaking the messages or the investigative material to the media houses.

Ms Disha, a permanent resident of Bangalore, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered on February 4.

Her petition claimed that she was flown overnight to New Delhi without obtaining transit remand, in flagrant violation of her constitutional rights.

She was later granted bail by a trial court here on February 19.