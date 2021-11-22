Repealing of the farm laws | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

22 November 2021 22:16 IST

A video explainer on the Prime Minister announcing the repeal of the three farm laws

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

The move is being seen as a natural fallout of the traction that protests by farmers’ groups against them have had in the States going to the polls in early 2022, especially Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Read more: Analysis | Farms laws repeal decision seen as fallout of farmer protests in poll-bound U.P., Punjab

