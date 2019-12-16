National

Repeal Citizenship Act immediately: Amarinder Singh to PM Modi

Amarinder Singh. File photo: Akhilesh Kumar  

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had earlier said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a direct assault on India’s secular character

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act while urging the Union Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister to do all it takes to bring the situation under control.

“Disturbed by reports from Delhi in the wake of anti CAB protests....urge (Home Minister) Amit Shah & (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal to do all it takes to bring the situation under control & prevent it from escalating further,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

He also appealed to the Narendra Modi government “to repeal the controversial Act immediately“.

Mr. Singh on Thursday had said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a direct assault on India’s secular character and Parliament had “no authority” to pass a law that “defiled” the Constitution and violated its basic principles.

Any legislation that seeks to “divide the people of the country on religious lines is illegal and unethical, and could not be allowed to sustain,” he had also said in a statement.

