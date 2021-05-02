NationalNew Delhi 02 May 2021 03:09 IST
Renowned sitar player Debu Chaudhuri is dead
Updated: 01 May 2021 22:14 IST
He was admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Renowned sitar player Debu Chaudhuri passed away on Saturday at a Delhi hospital, according to the family.
“My father, The Legend of Sitar, Pandit Debu Chaudhuri... is no more. He was admitted with COVID along with dementia complications and was put in ICU on ventilator around midnight today. [May 1] after which he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived..... In spite of all efforts and prayers he could not be saved (sic),” his son Prateek Chaudhuri said in a Facebook post.
