Rename stadia also after sportspersons: Congress

New Delhi

06 August 2021 18:01 IST

Welcomes move to retitle Khel Ratna after hockey legend Dhyan Chand

Welcoming the move to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in the memory of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, the Congress on Friday asked the Centre to rename the stadia that have been named after BJP politicians including the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat and the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Addressing the media, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the Narendra Modi government of dragging the hockey legend’s name into petty politics and asserted that Rajiv Gandhi didn’t need any awards to be remembered by the nation.

He also accused the government of reducing the sports budget by ₹230 crore in an Olympic year and alleged that the government was resorting to various tricks to divert attention from issues such as price rise, farm laws and the Pegasus snooping controversy.

“We sincerely hope that Modiji should have not used his myopic political motives to drag a celebrated player like Major Dhyan Chand. Rajiv Gandhiji doesn't need any awards for recognition. He is known for his sacrifice and the ideas that helped India transform into the 21st century,” Mr. Surjewala said.

He said from now on, various stadia should be named after celebrated players like P.T. Usha, Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Abhinav Bindra, Sachin Tendulkar, Pullela Gopichand, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sania Mirza and Leander Paes among others.

“We sincerely hope, now that a new beginning has been made; Modiji will announce changing the name of Narendra Modi stadium and the Arun Jaitley stadium by naming them after Milkha Singh, Sunil Gavaskar and many many others,” the Congress leader said.

“Instead of being myopic and parochial, we truly hope Modiji will truly celebrate our legendary sportspersons,” added Mr. Surjewala.