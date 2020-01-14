National

Remove misconceptions, spread positive message on services: Navy chief to veterans

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh. File

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Admiral Karambir Singh asked veterans to use their respect in society to counter incorrect perceptions about the services on social media

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday asked veterans to use their respect in society to counter incorrect perceptions about the services on social media. He was speaking at an event here to observe the Fourth Armed Forces Veterans Day.

“The bond between the service people and the veterans is indelible and eternal. Please do not hesitate in approaching the services for anything - suggestions, requests, recommendations, course correction,” Admiral Singh said.

He also urged the veterans to use the respect that they have in society to give a positive image of the services.

“This is the age of information. While a lot of good information is shared, there are a lot of myths and incorrect perceptions about the services - sometimes put out on the social media.

“I request all of you to please use the respect that you have in society. Sometimes, if there is any misconception or myth being spread, please make sure you give the positive image of the services on the media,” the admiral said.

