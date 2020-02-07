Removal of Modi portrait a BJP conspiracy: Urdu Academy chairman

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy Chairman Aziz Qureshi said that the removal of portraits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his office - just the night before he took charge - was intended to stoke a controversy and was the handiwork of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking to derail efforts at course correction at the literary institute.

“It was all a planned conspiracy. It was the mischief of an employee who allegedly removed the portraits for the purpose of cleaning them,” Mr. Qureshi, former Congressman and Governor, told The Hindu. He denied the charge that the portraits were removed by the employee to mark protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Stating that in the past 15 years, the former BJP government in the State had “destroyed” the academy here, he claimed it often pressured employees to march in lockstep. “They dissolved the working committee and the general body, and used funds for political purposes. This won’t be allowed anymore,” he said.

In March 2016, allegations regarding the academy’s ‘saffronisation’ came to the fore when Urdu poet Manzar Bhopali accused the secretary of it, who then filed a criminal defamation suit in return. He had in the past also written to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging corruption in the State-run body.

“The academy was a dream of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and I was among the advocates of it. The Chair is an opportunity for me to promote Urdu. It will function purely as a non-political, literary body. Irrespective of ideologies, students with merit can step inside it,” said Mr. Qureshi, who took charge on January 24.

On the morning of Januray 31, former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh led party workers to the Academy, where they raised slogans against the State government, and submitted portraits of Mr. Modi and Mr. Kovind. Mr. Qureshi alleged the workers asked the staff, predominantly Muslim, to go to Pakistan.

Denying the charge, Mr. Singh said, “It’s a government-run institution, and both Mr. Modi and Mr. Kovind hold Constitutional posts. When there are portraits of others, why not have theirs too?”

Though the Election Commission of India has prohibited the display of portraits of the Prime Minister in government offices, it hasn’t done so for the President. Still, in 2017, the former BJP government in Madhya Pradesh made it mandatory to display portraits of the Chief Minister along with the Prime Minister in all government offices, an order still in force.

The employee, against whom the police have registered an FIR on complaint from Mr. Qureshi, claimed he was being made a scapegoat to settle the issue. “The portraits have been there for more than a year, and dusting them before a new official joins is regular practice. When I took down the portraits someone took photographs and circulated them. This is affecting me and my family mentally and socially,” he said while requesting anonymity.

“I have never taken part in a protest. With a case charged against me now, there’s a blot on my life,” said the employee for 30 years, in response to the allegation that his removal of portraits came as an act of protest against the CAA.

Meanwhile, Deepak Vidrohi, a lawyer, and former student of the academy said the language was wrongly associated with one community—Muslims—who became easy targets. “Any language can’t be looked through the prism of religion or community. It is continuously evolving. Language is region-specific and not religion-specific.”