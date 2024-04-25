GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Remotely piloted IAF aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

No damage to any personnel or property has been reported.

April 25, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Jaisalmer

PTI
Indian Airforce’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft crashed near #Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie.

Indian Airforce’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft crashed near #Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. | Photo Credit: X/IAF

A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Pithala village in Jaisalmer district, the IAF said on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

No damage to any personnel or property has been reported, the IAF said.

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie,' IAF said in a post on X.

"No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the IAF said.

Related Topics

air and space accident / armed Forces / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.