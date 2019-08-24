Remonetise economy, Rahul tells Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Centre to remonetise the economy by putting money in the hands of “the needy and not the greedy.”

Mr. Gandhi claimed that the government’s own advisers had admitted that the economy was in a “deep mess.” He took to twitter to say that his party had been cautioning about the worsening state of the economy for a long time.

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Manish Tewari quoted NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar as having said that “India’s financial sector has not faced such a crisis in the past seven decades.”

“This confession requires a slight amendment as it is not just the financial sector, (rather) it is the Indian economy that is under stress. The current situation in the Indian economy is unprecedented, something of the sort has not been seen in the past 70 years,” Mr. Tewari said.

Crisis all around: Tewari

“The textile industry has been putting out advertisements on a daily basis now for the past one week explaining that this is perhaps the worst period which the textile industry has seen in the past 7 decades. The tea industry is facing unprecedented crisis...the crisis in the automobile sector is well documented,” the former Union Minister said.

“There is economic distress all around and the silence of the Prime Minister is deafening... All you see is deflection, obfuscation, the politics of vendetta, unprecedented undeclared emergency and the primary purpose of this is that the Government does not have a clue as to how they are going to handle this crisis,” he added.