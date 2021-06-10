Remdesivir not recommended for children, says Centre

NEW DELHI

10 June 2021 11:22 IST

Directorate General of Health Services issues guidelines

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in its comprehensive guidelines for the management of COVID-19 among children, has said that Remdesivir is not recommended.

The updated guidelines issued earlier this week also advocate for the rational use of HRCT imaging.

The Health Ministry has noted that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection.

The Centre’s guidelines said Remdesivir, an emergency use authorisation drug, was not recommended in children.

“There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age,” the guidelines said.

Suggesting rational use of HRCT, it said: “Any additional information gained from HRCT scan of the chest often has little impact on treatment decisions, which are based almost entirely on clinical severity and physiological impairment,” it said.