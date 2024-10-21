ADVERTISEMENT

Remarks on PM's degree: Supreme Court upholds summons against Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Published - October 21, 2024 02:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Gujarat High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the case

PTI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday (October 21, 2024) dismissed a plea filed by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to quash summons in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same case.

"We must have a consistent approach," said the bench.

The Gujarat High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas of Mr. Singh and Mr. Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the case.

Both politicians had challenged in the High Court the summons issued by a trial court in the case filed by the Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision pleas against the summons.

