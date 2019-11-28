Remarks on Nathuram Godse: BJP removes Pragya Thakur from Parliamentary panel, Congress to move censure motion

The Congress along with the other opposition parties are gathering signatures seeking to censure Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her objectionable comments on Mahatma Gandhi assassination in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Congress said they were reaching out all like-minded parties on the issue. "We want to expose the double standards of this government on the one side they have planned host of functions to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the other their MP defends his killer," Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh told The Hindu. The parties were demanding that she apologise in the House.

Meanwhile, cracking the whip on Ms. Thakur, BJP working president J.P. Nadda said that she would be removed from the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for Defence.

Mr. Nadda told reporters that the party in no way endorses her statement. It is “condemnable” and the BJP did not support this kind of ideology. “We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the Parliamentary party meetings,” Mr. Nadda said.

"They (BJP) gave her ticket and brought her to the Parliament. What will happen by not allowing her in parliamentary party meetings? She should not be allowed to sit in Parliament till she apologises, we will request the Speaker to censure her," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Reacting to the controversy, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet: “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament.”

A senior Congress leader said that Ms. Thakur made the controversial remarks just to distract attention from BJP's debacle in Maharashtra.