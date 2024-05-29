‘Mahatma became popular only after Gandhi movie’: Congress attacks PM Modi over his comment

The world view taught in the shakhas (branches) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) doesn’t allow one to understand Mahatma Gandhi as the RSS follows the path of his assassin Nathuram Godse, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Mr. Gandhi was reacting to a viral video of an interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Mr. Modi claimed that the world started to appreciate Gandhi ji only after the eponymous movie, made in 1982.

“Gandhi ji was an inspiration for the whole world. Martin Luther King Junior, Nelson Mandela, Albert Einstein, all of them were inspired by Gandhi. In India, crores of people follow the path of Gandhi ji, that of truth and non-violence,” Mr. Gandhi said in a video posted on his X handle.

“The fight is between truth and untruth, violence and non-violence. People of violence and untruth can neither understand truth nor non-violence,” he added in the video that was filmed next to a Gandhi statue.

In his X post, the Congress leader added, “Mahatma Gandhi is the sun that gave strength to the whole world to fight against darkness. In truth and non-violence, Bapu showed the world a path that gives courage to even the weakest person to stand up against injustice. He does not need any certificate from a shakha educated”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a separate post, said, “Those whose ideological ancestors were involved in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi along with Nathuram Godse, can never follow the path of truth given by Bapu.

