Remarks by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar upsets Congress

Invoking a Hindi phrase, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders were as different as “the hair on a moustache and that on a tail”.
Speaking in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday on the challenge posed by the Opposition party in Gujarat, he said: “The difference between the Prime Minister and Congress leaders is akin to the difference between the hair on moustache and tail (Pradhan Mantri aur Congress netaon ke beech moonch aur poonch ke baal jaisa antar hai) The Congress will not be able to bridge this gap.”
The Congress objected to the remark and termed it ‘unacceptable’.
