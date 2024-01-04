ADVERTISEMENT

Remarks against PM Modi | Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera

January 04, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. "Sorry, we are not inclined," the Bench said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on January 4 dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read | Income Tax dept., CBI and ED are used as frontline warriors of BJP: Congress

On August 17 last year, the high court had dismissed Mr. Khera's plea saying the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case cannot be evaluated in petition filed under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for quashing the case.

On March 20 last year, the top court had clubbed three FIRs lodged against Pawan Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.

The Lucknow court had granted him bail in the case. Mr. Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

