Remarks against PM Modi: court reserves order on FIR plea against Rahul Gandhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 7 order on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged Khoon ki Dalali remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved order on the complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, which has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Mr. Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that Mr. Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the Prime Minister for which a suit may be filed.

The court had on April 26 directed the police to file an ATR on the plea to lodge an FIR against the Congress president. The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Mr. Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against Mr. Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

‘Exploiting sacrifices’On October 6, 2016, addressing a meeting at Jantar Mantar here after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, the then Congress vice-president said: “You [Prime Minister Modi] are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong,” the complainant alleged.