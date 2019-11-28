Remark was against Udham Singh’s ‘insult’, claims Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur, who was caught in controversy over her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, insisted that she made those remarks against those who “insulted” revolutionary Udham Singh.

Her tweet defending her comments came after the Bharatiya Janata Party barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting during the ongoing Parliament session and removed her from a consultative committee on defence.

“Storm of lies becomes so big at times that even day appears to be night but the Sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this storm. Truth is that I did not tolerate insult to Udham Singh yesterday,” the Bhopal MP tweeted.

Earlier, BJP working president J.P. Nadda announced disciplinary action against Ms. Thakur and condemned the controversial Hindutva leader’s remarks in a bid to defuse the political crisis triggered by her remarks on Wednesday.

“The statement given by MP Pragya Thakur is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement and we do not support this ideology. We have decided that Thakur will not attend meetings of BJP parliamentary party during the session,” he told reporters.

Ms. Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House during DMK member A. Raja’s narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

However, after opposition members protested against Ms. Thakur’s remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged her remarks.

This is not the first time that Ms. Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, she had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.