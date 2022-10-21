Remark on Manmohan Singh was wrong, says journalist Tavleen Singh

Tavleen Singh. Photo: Twitter/@tavleen_singh

Senior journalist Tavleen Singh concedes that she wrongly accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of violating the Official Secrets Act after repeated pressure from Congress leaders asking her to produce evidence.

At a television debate hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today on the topic “Is Mallikarjun Kharge a stop-gap chief”, senior journalist and columnist Tavleen Singh said, “Don’t forget we are dealing with a lady [Sonia Gandhi] who could make the Prime Minister of India break the Official Secrets Act….she was no one in the government, to send her secret files.”

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarti, who was also on the panel, objected to Ms. Singh’s comments asking for evidence to back her statement. When Ms. Singh was asked for her response she said, “I don’t need to prove it, just go back to that time, there was a big controversy about it.”

Mr. Chakravarty followed it up today by writing a letter to Ms. Singh asking her to tender a public apology or face legal consequence. He posted the letter on Twitter. In response Ms. Singh tweeted, "Now that you have made this public, I will need to publicly say that I did not say anything about Dr. Manmohan Singh. I was talking about Sonia Gandhi having been de facto PM and government files being sent to her as said by Sanjay Baru in his book."

But Mr. Baru, who was principle media advisor to PM Manmohan Singh, interceded to say that his book did not mention anything to this effect.

"OK. If Sanjay Baru says that his book doesn’t mention a violation of the Official Secrets Act, I am happy to admit that I was wrong about that," she tweeted.