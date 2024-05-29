Remal effect: Disaster death toll rises to 38 in northeast

GUWAHATI

The death toll in cyclone Remal-induced disasters across four northeastern States rose to 38 on May 29.

Rescue workers have so far retrieved 29 bodies from several landslide-hit locations in and around Mizoram’s capital Aizawl. An unspecified number of people continue to be missing or buried under stones, earth, and 127 damaged houses, 53 of them severely.

A belated report from Nagaland said four people, including a seven-year-old boy, died in the Wokha and Phek districts on Tuesday after heavy rainfall caused flash floods and landslips. While three people drowned, a 73-year-old man was crushed under the weight of a retaining wall that collapsed.

Three people died in Assam and two in Meghalaya due to a combination of storm and heavy rainfall.

Officials in Mizoram said 15 bodies, including that of two minors, have so far been recovered from a stone quarry site at Methum near Aizawl. The bodies of 14 others were recovered from other locations affected by landslides.

“Of the 29 victims, 23 were residents of Mizoram while five were from Jharkhand and one from (southern) Assam’s Cachar,” Aizawl Superintendent of Police, Rahool Alwal told journalists.

Rescue officials said persistent rain and slushy conditions have affected the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, reports from the disaster management authorities in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam said the Brahmaputra and other major rivers in the region flowed close to the danger mark on Wednesday morning. The Lohit River was flowing above the danger level of 190.33m at Tezu town in Arunachal Pradesh.

Floods hit 4,000 in Manipur

More than 4,000 people, mostly in the Imphal Valley, have been affected by floods caused by heavy rainfall over two days in the aftermath of cyclone Remal.

“Many people and livestock have been affected due to breach in riverbank in several areas. All authorities concerned, security and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel and local volunteers, are working tirelessly to assist the affected people,” Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said.

“Those stranded are being relocated to safe areas by boats,” he added.

No loss of human lives was reported from Manipur but the State suffered extensive infrastructure damage. Officials said a strategic bailey bridge on National Highway 37 at Taobam village in the Noney district collapsed, disrupting road communication.

Tripura has also been experiencing heavy rainfall with the Unakoti district recording a downpour of 252.4 mm. This was the first time since 1967 that any part of the State experienced more than 200 mm of rainfall.

