Remain vigilant, pandemic not over yet, says Maharashtra CM

Uddhav warns against holding mass gatherings in State

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed to the people of the State not to let their guard down and invite a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged people not to fall prey to any kind of provocation that may endanger their lives.

“Organising political, social and religious programmes during the pandemic could turn fatal to the health of all,” he said, adding that the State aims to further reduce the case positivity and fatality rates.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a paediatric COVID-19 care centre at Mumbai University’s Kalina campus. Mr. Thackeray said that the pandemic was not over yet and “people should behave responsibly”.

He added, “We have announced relaxations only to keep the economy moving. I appeal to citizens to not fall prey to provocations and promises that lead to creation of health problems to them and others.”

He also inaugurated 20 ambulances donated for public use by different private individuals and NGOs.

Mr. Thackeray’s second statement within the span of a week warning against the holding of mass events comes in the backdrop of four newly inducted Union Ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) touring the State as part of the party’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Nineteen FIRs have been registered so far against Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane for holding the yatra during the pandemic.

Three days ago, when senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was asked about Mr. Thackeray’s earlier appeal to avoid crowding, he had said that his party understands and welcomes the suggestion made by the Chief Minister. “But he should tell this not only to us but also to the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, and his own party,” Mr. Fadnavis had said.