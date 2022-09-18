Religious preachers held for instigating youth: J&K Police

People can play an important role in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere, says top police official

Kashmir’s religious preachers were being booked for instigating youth, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Sunday.

At least eight religious preachers, including three prominent Islamic scholars, have been arrested in the Kashmir Valley in the past three days.

“They [the preachers] had been warned but they didn’t budge. They were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for instigating youth despite being warned several times,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

“There are reports that some of the clerics are doing the same practice. Soon after getting proper evidence, they too will be booked,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said some clerics were being “sensitised and let go”. “PSA is the last option when someone continues to indulge in wrong practice. Maintaining the law and order situation is not the duty of police only but also of people. People can play an important role in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that the police were having enough evidence against religious clerics. “The police have a lot of evidence against them. We can also share with the media, if required,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said the police were also monitoring the members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. “We are receiving reports that some leaders of JeI are secretly doing activities in Kashmir. The police were monitoring and action will be taken against anyone who is found involved,” he said.

Those arrested so far include Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, who is patron of the Tehreek-e-Soutul Awliya, and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, prominent figures of the Jamiat-Ahle Hadees. The banned JeI’s Fahim Ramzan and Gazi Moinudin were also arrested.

Meanwhile, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religious bodies in the Valley, has condemned the recent arrests of Islamic scholars.

“Arresting religious scholars and preachers of Kashmir and booking them under the PSA is condemnable. These actions are unjustified and are causing severe anger among the people as well,” an MMU spokesperson said.

He said the main work of scholars and preachers was to propagate Islam, spread the message of humanity and love, and make positive efforts for the supremacy of truth, righteousness, and the reformation of society.

The MMU demanded the release of all the arrested clerics and preachers, and leaders and youths languishing in prisons.