Religious groups to visit Pakistan gurudwaras next week

Will not use the Kartarpur Corridor

A group of pilgrims from India will visit several Sikh religious shrines in Pakistan next week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The pilgrims, however, will not be using the Kartarpur Corridor for the visit, it has been learned.

“In view of the significance of Gurupurab and sentiments associated with it, it has been decided that a Jatha of around 1,500 pilgrims will visit Pakistan from November 17-26, 2021 via the Attari-Wagah ICP,” said Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressing the weekly news briefing.

The pilgrims are scheduled to visit Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Panja Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Dehra Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib and Gurudwara Shri Sachha Sauda.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had earlier denied permission for visit of Sikh pilgrims from India to Pakistan twice in June this year.

“One on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji and second, on the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji,” said Mr Bagchi.