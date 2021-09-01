Relief to farmers, government as rains lash Gujarat

State will witness significant showers in the next five days, says IMD

In a major relief to the farmers and the government, heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat as 126 taluks received moderate to heavy rains, causing inundation in a few areas in South Gujarat region on Tuesday.

As per the data shared by the State emergency response centre, 126 taluks in a dozen districts received significant rains that led to fresh waters in several rivers and dams.

The districts that have received showers include Valsad, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Gir Somnath, Navsari and others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, “The State is expected to witness significant showers in the next five days.”

At a review meeting on Tuesday evening, the State government has decided to deploy seven teams of the NDRF in various parts after the prediction of heavy rains.

The IMD predicted that the coastal areas of South Gujarat and Saurashtra regions are likely to witness heavy rains till next Sunday.

The State is witnessing the active wet spell after more than a month as August remained mostly dry, causing a deficit of more than 50% since the beginning of the southwest monsoon in mid June.

“We only have three weeks to recover from the monsoon deficit as it hardly rained in August and while June and July saw significant drop in rain days,” an official said.

He said Gujarat needs 3-4 spells in September for normal monsoon.

So far, 31 of the 33 districts have recorded below normal monsoon with deficit ranging from 50 to 90%.