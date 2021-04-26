Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai

MUMBAI

26 April 2021 18:39 IST

Will take over operations of 650-bed BMC centre, add ICU beds

The Reliance Foundation (RF) has announced the scaling up of its operations to address the growing needs of COVID management in Mumbai.

In active cooperation with government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), RF on Monday unveiled four more initiatives to tackle the crisis. Under these, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will manage a 650-bed COVID facility at the National Sports Club of India in Worli and also take over the operations of a 550-bed ward, currently operated by the BMC from May 1; the RF will also set up and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in phases from May 15.

At the Worli centre, team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock.

RF has also announced the addition of 25 ICU beds at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, creating a total of 125 beds being managed by RF Hospital including 45 ICU beds. Last year, the RF and BMC had set up India’s first COVID hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at hospital. Out of the 225 beds, 100 beds, including 20 ICU beds, are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation hospital.

RF said all COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated free of cost.

In addition, RF said 100 beds are being commissioned at The Trident hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients, in accordance to the guidelines issued by the BMC. The step-down facility will be also be managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

All put together, RFH will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and The Trident, BKC.

The decisions were taken at a meeting between Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Minister for Tourism and Environment, senior MCGM Officials, and Reliance Foundation and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Following the meeting, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, We are providing 700 MT of oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as a fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people.”