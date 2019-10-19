Reliance bets big on Madhya Pradesh

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will set up state-of-the-art national distribution centres at 45 locations in Madhya Pradesh, said the firm’s managing director Mukesh Ambani.

“The State is a natural choice for a logistics hub because of its strategic location. The centres would be spread over 10 million sq feet,” said Mr. Ambani, in a recorded message broadcast at the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors’ Summit in Indore on Friday.

“The State is both the heart of India and the heartthrob of India,” he said. “I have a special reason to love the State as I am a lover of forts, forests and wildlife, which are its assets. The State has an opportunity to present a new example before the country and the world of harmonising economy with ecology.”

RIL has 600 stores and 100 petroleum retail outlets in the State. “We will more than double their numbers in the coming years,” he said.

Mr. Ambani said Jio would boost agriculture, sustainable tourism and help delivery of healthcare, education and government services in the coming years. Furthermore, RIL would explore investment opportunities in solar energy in the State.

‘Doing well in attracting investment’

Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej said the State was doing well in policies in attracting investment.

Stating that Sun Pharmaceutical was looking to expand its operations in Dewas and Malanpur, its founder Dilip Shanghvi said if the firm could use renewable energy as well, it could make it much more competitive and allow it to export more out of the country.

“Madhya Pradesh is well positioned for the sector as there are many pharmacy colleges and the technically-qualified manpower here is significantly better than other parts of the country,” he said.

N. Srinivasan, managing director, India Cements Limited, said there was an initial investment plan for a 2.5 million tonne integrated cement plant and a 1 million tonne grinding plant in Khandwa district. “Madhya Pradesh has not lived up to its potential yet. It has significant mineral and agricultural wealth. This should be the foremost State in india,” he said.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the summit wasn’t a “jamboree”. “We do not have thousands of people milling around like in some festivals. It is not an MOU signing spree.”