Release thousands of Kashmiri prisoners as Ramzan goodwill gesture: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

March 15, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Valley’s chief cleric who joined Ramzan prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid for the first time since 2019 on Friday, urged the authorities to “release thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners as a gesture of goodwill in this holy month”.

“I appeal to the authorities to listen to the voice of people’s collective conscience and unconditionally release thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners, who are in jails in J&K and all over India, as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramzan,” Mr. Farooq, who also delivered the sermon to hundreds of worshippers, said.

He highlighted that the condition of many prisoners, who are in jails for years, “is very bad, causing great distress to people”.

Mr. Farooq also urged unity, while stressing upon religious sects and organisations “to rise above personal and sectarian interests”.

“There is a need to ensure unity and brotherhood among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to preserve and protect its collective identity. The best way to ensure collectivism is by following basic human, moral and religious principles and values. Otherwise, infighting and one-upmanship will make us perish,” Mr. Farooq said.

Mr. Farooq, also Hurriyat chairman, also addressed the youth and asked them to pursue education and awareness, “which will bring out their inner capabilities and consciousness to shape a just and prosperous community”.

The 50-year-old Mirwaiz has been allowed to resume his religious activities this month. It comes after Mr. Farooq approached the J&K High Court over “unjustified and illegal house detention” by the authorities since August, 2019. The Lieutenant Governor, however, informed the court that Mr. Farooq “is a free man and can go wherever he wants”.

