Release of political leaders, Internet restoration subject of security assessment: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav arrived in Kashmir on Thursday to dispel fears on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He, however, refused to share any timeline on the release of political detenus or restoration of Internet services in the Valley.

Mr. Madhav said the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the CAA are not linked and the new Act is not against anybody and doesn’t discriminate Muslims.

“The NRC is a routine exercise while the NPR is an extension of the countrywide census. The CAA is just to give citizenship to some people who have been persecuted elsewhere,” said the BJP’s Kashmir incharge.

Refusing to share any timeline on the release of 36 top political prisoners including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, Mr. Madhav said, “Several people have been released from house arrest and preventive detention. It is an ongoing process. The State administration based on security assessment will take appropriate decisions from time to time.”

Even on the broadband and the mobile Internet gag, Mr. Madhav skirted any direct response. “Broadband services are being restored, including in hotels. Based on security assessment, these [restoration] things will happen,” he said.

The BJP leader also faced a question on poor electricity in Kashmir this winter. He said the Centre was conscious of the acute shortage faced by the people. “We want people should get round the clock electricity. The J&K government is working hard to ensure adequate supply.”