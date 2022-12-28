Release of MGNREGA funds a continuous process: Minister

December 28, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Hitting out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his allegation that the Centre had failed to pay MGNREGA dues to the States, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said the release of money for the scheme is a continuous process and the liability figure is dynamic.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Mr. Kharge said: “The Modi government is determined to snatch away the right to employment for rural India that was ensured by the Congress under MNREGA. Why has the government not paid ₹4,919 crores worth of MNREGA wages to Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and others?”

To this, Mr. Singh tweeted later that night, saying: “Before indulging in petty politics on MNREGA, the Congress should compare the total expenditure incurred on the scheme during its tenure and that was spent post 2014. The release of money to the States under MNREGA is a continuous process and the country knows that the Modi government is committed to ensuring the rights of the poor,” he said.

The Minister also quoted the statistics of expenditure between 2006-14 and 2014-December 2022, as per which, over ₹2.13 lakh crore had been spent during the UPA tenure, and past 2014, ₹5.82 lakh crore had been spent under the MGNREGA.

As per the Ministry’s reply in Parliament, the government owes ₹4,000 crore to various States. Of this, more than half is due to West Bengal. Funds were denied to West Bengal for alleged violations in the implementation of the scheme. Sources said that the impasse between the West Bengal government and the Centre is nowhere near to resolution.