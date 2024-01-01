Release 184 fishermen, India tells Pakistan

January 01, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India on January 1 called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate 184 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentence in Pakistani jails. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called upon Pakistan to ensure safety and security of all Indian civilian prisoners and defence personnel, and return Indian fishermen and their boats. The message was conveyed to Islamabad during the exchange of list of prisoners between the two sides that takes place twice a year on January 1 and July 1 as per a 2008 agreement.

“Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India,” said the MEA in a statement further announcing that Islamabad has been “asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 184 Indian fishermen, who have completed their sentence”.

Jatin Desai of Pakistan India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) said, “The sentence of 184 Indian fishermen is over and their nationality is also confirmed and so Pakistan must release and repatriate them immediately.”

“The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody,” the press note from the MEA said.

The MEA stated that India remains committed to “addressing on priority,” the humanitarian cases involving prisoners and fishermen in each others custody.

The MEA further said that India has sought “immediate consular access to the remaining 12 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody”.

India has also shared the lists of 337 civilian fishermen and 81 fishermen “who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani”. The MEA informed that since 2014, 2,639 Indian fishermen and 67 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan.

In 2023, Pakistan repatriated 478 Indian fishermen and 9 Indian civilian prisoners, the press release stated.

