ADVERTISEMENT

‘Relationships can’t be bought’: Supriya Sule slams motive behind CM’s scheme for women

Published - August 15, 2024 05:00 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president, Supriya Sule, criticised the Maharashtra government on Monday over the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, suggesting that the ruling coalition believes both relationships and elections can be bought with money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme, announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in last month’s State budget and heavily promoted ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, offers ₹ 1,500 as financial aid to women with an annual family income of less than 2.5 lakh.

“There’s a clear difference between relationships and transactions. The ruling alliance seems to think that both relationships and elections can be secured through financial means. Blood relations and love stand apart from mere transactions,” Ms. Sule said, arguing that the scheme was a direct response to the ruling alliance’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging the scheme as a positive step, the Baramati MP highlighted the alarming rise in crime in Maharashtra over the past 18–24 months, since the Eknath Shinde government came to power in June 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked about the prominent use of the colour pink in her estranged cousin Mr. Ajit Pawar’s ‘Jan Sanman Yatra,’ she said that her politics was driven by sincerity. “I’m not concerned with the colour of public relations,” she said, referring to her victory over Mr. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra in the Lok Sabha polls, where the results were announced on June 4.

“You can’t be both Manmohan Singh and Ratan Tata,” she added cryptically.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US