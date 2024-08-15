‘Relationships can’t be bought’: Supriya Sule slams motive behind CM’s scheme for women

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president, Supriya Sule, criticised the Maharashtra government on Monday over the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, suggesting that the ruling coalition believes both relationships and elections can be bought with money.

The scheme, announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in last month’s State budget and heavily promoted ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, offers ₹ 1,500 as financial aid to women with an annual family income of less than 2.5 lakh.

“There’s a clear difference between relationships and transactions. The ruling alliance seems to think that both relationships and elections can be secured through financial means. Blood relations and love stand apart from mere transactions,” Ms. Sule said, arguing that the scheme was a direct response to the ruling alliance’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

While acknowledging the scheme as a positive step, the Baramati MP highlighted the alarming rise in crime in Maharashtra over the past 18–24 months, since the Eknath Shinde government came to power in June 2022.

When asked about the prominent use of the colour pink in her estranged cousin Mr. Ajit Pawar’s ‘Jan Sanman Yatra,’ she said that her politics was driven by sincerity. “I’m not concerned with the colour of public relations,” she said, referring to her victory over Mr. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra in the Lok Sabha polls, where the results were announced on June 4.

“You can’t be both Manmohan Singh and Ratan Tata,” she added cryptically.