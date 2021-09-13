Rejuvenating anganwadi buildings into instruments of learning in U.P.

LUCKNOW

It involves using 3-dimensional space of structures to trigger curiosity in the child

To make anganwadi centres more appealing for rural children, a district in Uttar Pradesh is modifying and beautifying buildings in innovative ways to use them as “instruments of learning”.

The administration in Jhansi has so far rejuvenated 100 centres as part of the programme BaLA — Building as Learning Aid. It involves using the 3-dimensional space of the anganwadi structures to promote innovative learning and altering or beautifying the exterior, interior or outdoor spaces, said officials.

The administration has converted different parts of the centres — be it classrooms, corridors, backyards or even windows and ceilings — into “instruments of learning”, said Chief Development Officer, Jhansi, Sailesh Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said it cost them ₹60,000-70,000 to renovate each anganwadi. The scheme would now be spread to the rest of the anganwadis in the district, he said.

Mr. Kumar said it could mean as simple a thing as making the windows into instruments of play or using the ceiling to trigger curiosity in the child.

“Wherever he or she looks there must be something to learn and trigger curiosity,” said Mr. Kumar.

Jhansi DM Andra Vamsi said the programme involves wall paintings and renovation to enable children to think innovatively.

“It is to modify and beautify the structure in such a way that the child will be interested to come to the centre and learn something from there,” said Mr. Vamsi.

Holistic plan

BaLA is a way to holistically plan and use the school infrastructure, he said.

The DM also said BaLA incorporates the ideas of activity-based learning, child friendliness and inclusive education for children with special needs.

“Since buildings are the most expensive physical assets of a school, efforts should be made to derive maximum educational value from them,” he said.