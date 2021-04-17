Regulate groundwater use in cricket fields: NGT

The green panel also said that conservation of water was of utmost importance to the environment.

Following a plea seeking remedial action against the use of groundwater for the maintenance of cricket fields, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consider the issue of regulating extraction of groundwater for the purpose.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The issues for consideration may inter alia include prohibiting use of groundwater for maintenance of the play grounds at least during the time no match is actually being played and exploring utilisation of STP (sewage treatment plant) treated water.”

“It may also include ensuring that effective rain water harvesting and water storage or recharging systems are installed in all playgrounds to save the groundwater,” the Bench said.

The green panel also said that conservation of water was of utmost importance to the environment.

“Every effort is required to save potable water for drinking and cricket or other such grounds may be maintained, as far as possible, from the sewage treatment plant of high quality having no pathogens and offensive components. Also rain water harvesting and storage of such water may be ensured,” the Bench said.

Further, the Tribunal added, “We hope the concerned authorities will act with a sense of responsibility and duty to reduce environmental footprint and societal need for conservation of every drop of water.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Haider Ali seeking action against the use of groundwater for maintaining cricket fields.