Regularise faculty and release pending salaries: TISS teachers

A day after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences withdrew termination letters sent to over 100 teachers, the Teachers Association of TISS (TISSTA) called for the regularisation of faculty funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET) and demanded the release of pending salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

TISSTA reiterated that termination letters issued by the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies have not been withdrawn. “These letters must be retracted immediately. Colleagues need to be reinstated, and pending salaries released from March to June 2024,” TISSTA stated.

The authorities received criticism from student and teachers’ associations over the termination of 55 faculty members and 60 non-teaching staff across four campuses in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tuljapur, and Guwahati. They were informed about the terminations on June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a June 30 meeting between the TISS administration and the Tata Education Trusts (TET), the order to terminate faculty and staff receiving salaries from TET was withdrawn, providing temporary relief.

Project staff

However, TISSTA remains concerned about the portrayal of colleagues as project staff. TISSTA clarified that colleagues in Tata Trust positions are integral members of the schools and centres, appointed through proper selection processes and contracts, and have contributed to core teaching and educational activities for over a decade in many cases. The way forward remains unclear.

TISSTA also highlighted the financial sustainability and future of faculty and staff under TET, along with 7th Pay Commission parity. Administrative delays have exacerbated the current situation, impacting academic continuity as the Institute prepares to begin a new academic session and transition to NEP frameworks for teaching programs.

“We seek a comprehensive plan from TISS Administration to regularise and absorb TET faculty and staff, including the mapping and filling of vacant backlog positions and new UGC posts,” TISSTA mentioned.

TISSTA has requested a meeting with the TISS Vice Chancellor to seek clarification on developments and is awaiting a response. Meanwhile, Tata Trusts have agreed to pay a pending grant of Rs 5 crore if TISS issues a charity certificate. Since last year, TISS is no longer under the management of Tata Trusts, and no Tata representatives are on the board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.