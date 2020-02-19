National

Regret my overreaction to Amitabh Bachachan, says Amar Singh

Amar Singh. File

Amar Singh. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Mr. Singh and the Bachchans were close family friends till they fell apart nearly a decade ago

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Tuesday extended an olive branch to his estranged friend Amitabh Bachchan, seeking to end their feud, saying he regrets his “overreaction” to the Bollywood megastar and his family.

“Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all,” Mr. Singh wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Singh and the Bachchans were close family friends till they fell apart nearly a decade ago.

Diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago, Mr. Singh has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

He also posted a video on his Facebook page in which he talked about his friendship with Mr. Bachchan and their subsequent differences. “For the last ten years, I have not only maintained a distance from the Bachchan family, but have also tried to make them hate me. However, yet again, Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to my father. I recall that in this place in Singapore, Amitji and I stayed together for two months for my kidney treatment ... we grew apart afterwards” he said in the video apparently shot from his hospital bed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 5:47:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/regret-my-overreaction-to-amitabh-bachachan-says-amar-singh/article30860976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY