Registration certificates: new rules give relief to foreigners

They need not submit papers in physical form at immigration desk while leaving India

Foreigners leaving India will not be required to submit registration certificates in physical form at the immigration desk, according to a Home Ministry notification that has amended the Citizenship Rules, 1992.

The Ministry had already simplified the process by launching an e-Foreigners Regional Registration Office (E-FRRO) portal to provide “faceless, cashless and paperless” services to foreigners. The Citizenship Rules implementing the changes were amended through a notification on Tuesday and are called the Registration of Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

The FRROs already send the registration certificate, registration permit and exit permit to applicants by post on the “Address in India” mentioned in the online application form and via e-mail.

There is no requirement of endorsement on passport as the records are generated electronically, said a Ministry official.

Tuesday’s notification inserted a new Section to the Rules which says “any application or information under these rules shall be submitted to the Registration Officer through the electronic mode”.

“On receipt of the application or information as the case may be, the Registration Officer shall verify genuineness of the application or information and, he may, if considered necessary, call upon the applicant or the informant for personal appearance of the applicant or informant for the purpose of this rule,” the notification said.