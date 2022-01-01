National

Registration being started for immunisation of children in 15-18 age group against Covid: Mandaviya

Youths hold placards urging youngsters between the ages of 15 to 18 to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus on the eve of the New Year 2022 in Ahmedabad on December 31, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI New Delhi 01 January 2022 11:31 IST
Updated: 01 January 2022 11:31 IST

Covid vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group will start from January 3

Registration for vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 is beginning on January 1 on the COWIN portal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Taking to Twitter, he requested people to register eligible children in their families for this.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

Covid vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group will start from January 3.

