Regional PF officers given one month to examine joint options for higher pension

April 24, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released yet another circular on implementing the Supreme Court order on higher PF pension. Regional Provident Fund officers were given one month’s time to examine the joint options for higher pension submitted by employees and employers. The circular released by Regional PF Commissioner Aprajita Jaggi on April 22 said the applications and joint options for higher PF pension would be examined by the regional offices.

She said in the circular that in case the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data available with field offices. “In the cases where field office details and employers’ details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner / Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II / Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I for depositing / transferring the dues. In the cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee / pensioner by APFC/ RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information,” Ms. Jaggi said in the circular.

The EPFO had earlier issued circulars on December 29, 2022, January 5, 2023, January 25, 2023 and February 20, 2023 on implementing the Supreme Court judgment of November 4, 2022 on the matter. The last date for filing joint options is on May 3.

Time for employer

Ms. Jaggi added that in case submitted application forms or joint option is not approved by the employer, an opportunity will be given to the employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or to correct any mistakes including those made by employees or pensioners before any rejection. “Such opportunity will be for a period of one month and under intimation to the employees / pensioners,” she added.

Ms. Jaggi added that in cases where the submitted information is not complete or erroneous, regional offices will seek information from the employers under intimation to the employees and pensioners within one month. “If complete information is received, the case shall be processed further. However, if, complete information is not received within one month, the order will be passed on merit by the APFC /RPFC-II/RPFC-1,” the circular said.

Any grievance by the applicant can be registered on the EPFO portal. “All such grievances shall be addressed and disposed of at the level of Nominated Officer. Grievances will be monitored by the Officer in-Charge of Regional Office and Zonal Office,” the circular said.