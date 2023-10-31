‘Regional diversity: a quest for equitable recognition within Indian Union’

October 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

As we celebrate 50 glorious years of our State being named Karnataka, recent assertions to root out regionalism, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Dasara speech, demand reflection. Regionalism, contrary to being an anomaly, is in fact, the very essence that fortifies the rich diversity of India. Kannada poet Kuvempu’s resounding words, “Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujathe”, encapsulate the deep-rooted connection to the motherland while honouring the diversity of its regions — a sentiment that echoes that of millions across the nation.

The call to eliminate regionalism contradicts the spirit of our Constitution, which upholds and respects the diversity of India’s States. Regionalism is not a divisive element; it is the bedrock of our unity, reflecting the multiplicity that binds our nation in a beautiful mosaic. Embracing and celebrating regional diversity is not a threat; it is an acknowledgement of our strength.

Layers of history

Karnataka, a proud testament to linguistic, cultural, and regional diversity, stands as an integral part of the Indian federation. From the proud heritage of Kannada literature, music, and dance to the architectural marvels of Hampi and the intellectual legacy of great thinkers such as Basavanna, Akka Mahadevi, and Kuvempu, Karnataka’s identity has layers that evoke a sense of belonging, pride, and history.

The ideological influence on the BJP derived from figures such as V.D. Savarkar, advocating the notion of “one nation, one language, and one culture”, appears to overshadow the distinctiveness of regional identities. Karnataka, with its profound legacy, stands at risk of being marginalised within a narrative that emphasises uniformity over diversity.

Preserving this identity is not about seclusion or exclusivity but about fostering a sense of belonging and pride in the hearts of its people. It is about celebrating the distinctiveness that Karnataka brings to the Indian identity, contributing its rich culture to the greater cultural tapestry of the nation.

In a federal structure, it is crucial to recognise and respect the individual identities that make up the whole. Nourishing these identities entails promoting regional languages, traditions, art forms, and history, ensuring rights over natural resources, and fair treatment in empowering the States, Simultaneously, it involves ensuring the seamless amalgamation of these diverse regional identities into the larger fabric of the country.

Pressing concerns

Preserving regional identity lies in Karnataka’s quest for equitable recognition within India’s Union. Our State’s celebration of 50 years as Karnataka is marred by a pressing concern that shadows our progress: the evident negligence by the BJP-led Union government, which is also reflected in Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi statement. The foundation of a federal democracy rests upon equitable attention, care, and collaboration from the Union government towards all States. Unfortunately, in the case of Karnataka, this equitable principle seems to be conspicuously absent.

It is deeply disconcerting to observe the noticeable disparities in the allocation of relief funds. Over 216 taluks have been plagued by drought, with losses mounting to ₹33,770 crore. Yet, the Union government’s response has been far from satisfactory.

When calamity struck in 2017 and 2019, Karnataka received a meagre fraction of the relief we genuinely required. Alarmingly, our neighbouring States received more considerable attention. Such inconsistent allocation raises concerns about the Union government’s commitment to the welfare of all States.

Water is the lifeline of any State. However, the Union government’s inaction in crucial water-sharing projects, such as the Mekedatu and Mahadayi river projects, impedes our progress and challenges our ability to provide basic amenities to our citizens. Even the long-awaited grant for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project has seen no real monetary commitment. While the Union government readily announces projects during politically crucial times, the actual realisation of these promises remains to be seen.

Financial support from the Union government is vital for the prosperity of any State. Sadly, Karnataka has consistently witnessed a downtrend in the grants received. The reduction in our share of tax devolution from 4.72% to 3.64% by the 15th Finance Commission has effectively robbed our State of ₹45,000 crore over the past four years. Our efforts, our contributions to the national exchequer are substantial, yet the return we witness is a mere 15 paise per rupee. This glaring disparity is not just about numbers; it is about the very essence of federal cooperation and justice.

There has been a failure in releasing funds for the Bengaluru sub-urban rail project despite announcing ₹17,000 crore in the Union government’s 2018-19 Budget. The demand for an AIIMS in Kalyana Karnataka has been put forth, but there has been no response from the Union government. Even though the Union Budget for 2023-24 announced ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, not a single paisa has been released as yet.

Perhaps the most painful neglect is the sidelining of our rich cultural identity. The Union government’s refusal to recognise our State flag is a glaring example. Additionally, the lack of exams in Kannada for national institutions and the non-allocation of funds for Kannada as part of the classical fund category are stark indicators of cultural marginalisation. When even simple gestures like translating PIB posts to Kannada are overlooked, it paints a troubling picture of cultural neglect.

It is crucial to understand that Karnataka’s plea for recognition does not stem from a desire for isolation but from a call for just inclusion. Recognising and nurturing regional identity within the federal framework only strengthens our national fabric. Federal autonomy allows States to cater to their unique needs and challenges, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more cohesive nation.

As we cherish 50 years as Karnataka, it is imperative for the Union government to recognise and value the aspirations and contributions of its States. For in the prosperity and acknowledgement of its regions lies the true strength and unity of a nation. Federal fairness is not just Karnataka’s plea; it is a call for a more unified, just India.

(The author is Chief Minister of Karnataka)