Refused ₹10 to buy gutkha, Assam man kills wife

GUWAHATI:

10 July 2021 19:04 IST

Police in western Assam’s Nalbari district arrested the 45-year-old man from Chataimari village

A 45-year-old man in western Assam’s Nalbari district allegedly killed his wife for refusing to give him ₹10 to buy a pouch of gutkha, a mixture of chewing tobacco.

The man, identified as Narayan Haloi, was arrested on Saturday morning from his village Chataimari under Mukalmua Police Station.

Police said the man was angry when his 38-year-old wife, Bakuli, refused to give him the tenner for buying gutkha, to which he was addicted.

“He kicked his wife repeatedly, resulting in her death. He said he could not control his anger when she refused to give him the money,” a police officer said.

The man had tried to perform her last rites, claiming she had died of some disease. But her relatives and neighbours demanded a post-mortem before the cremation and informed the police.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and investigation is on.