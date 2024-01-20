I&B Ministry issues advisory for media ahead of Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations

January 20, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of nationwide celebrations on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha on January 22, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on January 20 asked the media to refrain from publishing or telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated, or may disturb communal harmony or public order.

Ayodhya buzzes with festive fervour with only 2 days left for ‘Pran Pratishtha’; preps in full swing | Video Credit: ANI

In the advisory to newspapers, TV news channels publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and social media platforms, the Ministry said: “It is observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order.”

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India,” noted the advisory.

The Ministry cited provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, and Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in this regard.

“Having regard to the above, the newspapers, private satellite TV channels and publishers of news and current affairs on digital media are advised to refrain from publishing/telecasting any content that may be false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order in the country,” it said.

The Ministry added: “Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, the social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above.”

