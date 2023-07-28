Refrain from prematurely ending the Monsoon session: Patole to Maharashtra government

July 28, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Thursday asked the State government not to prematurely conclude the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature under the guise of heavy rains.

He said several critical issues need to be discussed in the House and the session should be held for the entire schedule period until August 4. According to him various pressing matters concerning farmers, labourers, youth, women, unemployment, inflation, and more should be addressed during the Session.

While some parts of the State, including Mumbai, have been experiencing heavy rains, half of the State is yet to receive sufficient rainfall, the Congress leader said, adding that the Eknath Shinde government should not use heavy rains as an excuse to cut short the session. “It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House and give justice to people,” Mr. Patole said.

The State government was considering wrapping up the Monsoon session, which started on July 17, earlier than the scheduled date of August 4, and the Congress stands firm that the session should be held for the entire during as planned, he said.

Mr. Patole said the session is an important platform for elected representatives of all parties to resolve issues concerning the people.

Responding to a question about Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray praising Rahul Gandhi in an interview with his party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Congress leader said “Gandhi and Godse” have always been part of the country’s discourse. He accused Sangh Parivar of attempting to defame the Gandhi family by propagating the idea that Mr. Gandhi is anti-Hindu.

“Mr. Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was in alliance with the BJP, which follows the Sangh ideology, for many years. Mr. Thackeray now realises that what the RSS was saying about Mr. Gandhi was wrong, and the latter has the ability to take the country forward,” he said adding that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had now realised the reality.

Further, he accused the BJP of engaging in politics solely based on religion and asserted that they are willing to go to any extent to gain power.