Lok Sabha expunges ‘unparliamentary’ reference from BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s speech: ‘Refrain from making remarks that hit Parliament dignity,’ says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 25 asked members to refrain from making remarks that would hurt the dignity of the House a day after BJP MP from Tamluk (former judge in the Calcutta High Court) Abhijit Gangopadhyay used objectionable words in an exchange with and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on July 24 evening.

The words were subsequently expunged, but Opposition MPs raised the issue when the Lok Sabha reconvened on July 25 morning.

Mr Birla took cognizance of the remarks on July 24 evening itself, after which they were expunged, but since the Opposition raised the issue again, he shared that Mr Gangopadhyay had been cautioned not to make such remarks in the future.

The exchange occurred when Mr Gangopadhyay was being urged to conclude his speech during the debate on the budget by Chair Dilip Saikia, at which Mr Gangopadhyay told restive opposition benches that he hadn’t asked them to stay to hear him out. At this Mr. Gogoi responded asking Mr Gangopadhyay his views on the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse. Mr Gogoi made the comment with reference to a TV interview of Mr Gangopadhyay wherein he had said that till he understood the motivation behind Godse’s action in killing Mahatma Gandhi, he could not choose between the two.

Mr Gangopadhyay retorted with a pejorative reference to Mr Gogoi (which was subsequently expunged) adding that Mr Gogoi “knew neither about Gandhi nor Godse”, other sharp words were also exchanged. The matter was escalated to Speaker Om Birla who said he would look into the matter and the objectionable words were later expunged from the record.

On July 25, as soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, some Opposition members sought to raise the issue, at which point Mr Birla said there was a lot of respect for the House and also the Parliamentary tradition. “Members can express their views, participate in discussions but should also ensure the respect and dignity of the House,” he said. “Everyone should work towards increasing the dignity of the House and the member concerned has been cautioned against making such remarks in the future,” he added.