Refrain from plunging the region into war, Pak Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif tells India

In custody: A file photo of Pakistani Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, centre, in Islamabad.   | Photo Credit: AFP

If India initiated a war, then Pakistan would hoist its flag in New Delhi, warns the Leaders of the Opposition in Pakistan’s National Assembly

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged India to refrain from plunging the region into war after the IAF struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Mr. Sharif called on the Indian leadership to “rethink its war strategy” and warned that if India initiated a war, then Pakistan would hoist its flag in New Delhi, reported Geo News.

“The Indian leadership should come to its senses and act responsibly and should not [plunge] the people of South Asia into war,” he said.

“It will be a significant mistake on the Indian side to mistake Pakistan’s stance as weakness,” said the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

