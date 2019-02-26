Refrain from plunging the region into war, Pak Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif tells India

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged India to refrain from plunging the region into war after the IAF struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Mr. Sharif called on the Indian leadership to “rethink its war strategy” and warned that if India initiated a war, then Pakistan would hoist its flag in New Delhi, reported Geo News.

“The Indian leadership should come to its senses and act responsibly and should not [plunge] the people of South Asia into war,” he said.

“It will be a significant mistake on the Indian side to mistake Pakistan’s stance as weakness,” said the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.